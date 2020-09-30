By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Senate on Wednesday considered a critical bill that would ensure increased efficiency and guarantee the implementation of new national safety requirements in air transport system in Nigeria.

The piece of legislation titled: Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Bill, 2020, was sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North).

Leading debate on the bill, the lawmaker said the piece of legislation seeks to provide for effective management of airports in the country.

According to him, when passed into law, any person who fails to obtain the approval of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) before commencing construction of an aero drone, commits an offence and will be liable to a fine not exceeding N5million naira ($16,200 circa) in the case of a corporate body; or N2million naira ($6,500 circa) in the case of an individual.

The bill also confers powers on FAAN to appoint, contract, liaise or co-operate with experts, including specialized agencies, resource persons, academic and technical institutes, advisory committees etc., in order to assist it in carrying out its functions and duties.

It also provides that a fund must be maintained by FAAN, where monies appropriated to the agency by the National Assembly, Federal Government and in respect of services provided and rendered by it will be deposited.

On penalty for failure to remit, it provides that any person who collects monies and fails to remit same into the fund managed by FAAN commits an offence and will be liable on conviction, to imprisonment for a term of two years or to a fine of N2 million $6,500 circa; or to both fine and imprisonment and must also refund monies owed.