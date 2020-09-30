Real Madrid have confirmed that star winger Eden Hazard is set for another spell on the sidelines, having suffered an injury to his right thigh.

Hazard was bought by the Spanish giant mainly to fill the void left by Ronaldo after his departure to Juventus. Hazard since joining Madrid has endured a torrid first season in the Spanish capital. The winger featured in only 16 La Liga appearances following his big-money move away from Chelsea.

The Belgian missed a huge portion of last season after suffering a broken foot before Christmas. After then, he continued to pick up minor knocks and injuries throughout the campaign.

The 29-year-old forward would be eager to have a fresh start at Santiago Bernabeu this season, but these dreams have already been wrecked after Madrid announced that the Belgian star has suffered a thigh injury and will be out for an undetermined period of time.

“After the tests carried out today on our player Eden Hazard by Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscle injury in his right leg,” the club announced.

Hazard scored only 1 goal for Madrid last season.