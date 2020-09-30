U.S. based Nollywood actress, activist and philanthropist Georgina Onuoha, marked her 40th birthday by holding on to her inner childhood as she grows older.

To mark her big day, the mum of two adorable girls said although she has been loved and broken, she will rise to achieve her goals.

She also thanked God for blessing her with life, good health, happiness and peace of mind.

“Fortified

Hello 40🍾🎈🍷🎂🎉🎊

Lord Jesus, I can’t thank you enough for bringing me this far in life. I might not be a billionaire, but You have blessed me with life, good health, happiness and peace of mind. These gifts are worth more than all the money and treasures of the world. Thank you so much. And please, keep on smiling on me..

You are my sunshine, dearest heavenly Father. I pray that You continue to transform every darkness in my world into the spectacular rays of the sun. Thank you for filling up my life with countless blessings.

Happy birthday to me🙏🏻🍷🎈🎊🎉🎂.

Yes this is 40🍷

Thank you so very much my darling Kimberly @mskimberlyla for making all these come alive. Words are not enough to thank you 🙏🏻 .

I love you my darling sister 🙏🏻🥰❤️.

Fortified

Cheers to 40.

God, thank you for giving me the unique opportunity to be able to wish myself a happy birthday today in good health and happiness. I pray that You will continue to bestow blessings of health and joy on my life. Thank you. My phenomenal Creator, you make every day of my life so wonderfully beautiful, as only You can!

Grateful heart.

My journey has only began.

Life is indeed beautiful.

I take this next phase of my life with humility, grace, gratitude and hope.

Forty years of mercies, ups, downs, through it all, God you never left nor abandoned me.

I am forever grateful and indebted to you my our powerful creator.

Happy 40th birthday to me

Chigozie Georgina Onuoha ..

My life is a testimony. 🙏🏻🎂🍷🎈🎊🍾🎉

Fortified.

Did they say Dirty 30?

Well welcome to Flirty 40..

I’m every Woman

I’m built with grace

I’m gifted with strength

My success I celebrate

My mistakes I learn from

My virtue is patience

My fury is justice

My motto is compassion

I’ve had ups and downs

I’ve been Loved and broken “Still I Rise”

Today, I solemnly vow, that my tomorrow will be greater than my yesterday.

I will Love compassionately and thrive/ strive to achieve my goals with tenacity.

I will be true to self

I will remain content with what I have little be it or much..

Above all, I will thrive in gratitude.

Happy birthday to my humble self. 🙏🏻🎊😂💘🎂🍾🎈🎉🍷🎈” she wrote.

Georgina became famous in 1992 after she acted the movie “Living in Bondage.” She was nominated for best supporting actress at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

Onuoha, who hails from Anambra State, Nigeria, joined the movie industry in 1990 at the age of 10.