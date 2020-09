Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni has led a delegation to visit Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Zulum over his attack by Boko Haram recently.

Zulum, who was on his was from Baga to Maiduguri was attacked by Boko Haram terrorists, but he was taken to safety by soldiers who engaged the insurgents in gun-battle.

See photos of the visit below: