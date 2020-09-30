PDP governors and leaders visit Benin monarch Oba Ewuare II

Governor Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday led four other PDP governors on a thank you visit to the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

In his entourage were  Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde, Oyo, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Chieftains of the party including the PDP Vice National Chairman, S/South, Chief Dan Orbih, and the Edo State party Chairman , Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, also accompanied Obaseki to salute the king.

Obaseki speaks at the palace event

Obaseki expressed his profound appreciation to Oba Ewaure II for the warm reception and assured him that his administration will serve the interest of Edo people, who gave him the mandate for a second term as governor.

Wike gives a vote of thanks, while Obaseki, Tambuwal, Fintiri and Seyi Makinde look on

Obaseki, 2nd left, Tambuwal, Wike, Fintiri at the meeting with Oba Ewuare II

READ ALSO  Benin palace warns against unauthorized use of monarch's name