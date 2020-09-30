Governor Godwin Obaseki on Tuesday led four other PDP governors on a thank you visit to the Benin Monarch, His Royal Majesty Omo N’ Oba N’ Edo, Uku Akpolokpolo, Ewuare II.

In his entourage were Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde, Oyo, Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto and Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Chieftains of the party including the PDP Vice National Chairman, S/South, Chief Dan Orbih, and the Edo State party Chairman , Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi, also accompanied Obaseki to salute the king.

Obaseki expressed his profound appreciation to Oba Ewaure II for the warm reception and assured him that his administration will serve the interest of Edo people, who gave him the mandate for a second term as governor.