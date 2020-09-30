By Kingsley Okoye

Some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) senators on Wednesday commended President Muhammadu Buhari for what they called his unique approach to governance.

Two of the PDP lawmakers, who spoke at plenary, commended Buhari’s leadership style for prioritising the interest of Nigerians over partisanship.

Under Order 43 of the Senate standing rules, the Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha (PDP – Taraba South), praised Buhari for commencing the construction of Ibbi bridge in his constituency.

He stated that the people of his constituency had written a letter of appreciation commending Buhari for a promise kept.

According to the lawmaker, the resuscitated project, which connects Taraba and Plateau States, is a dream come true for the people of Taraba South Senatorial District.

“We are very happy and want to extend our appreciation to President Buhari by presenting this letter on behalf of my constituents,” Bwacha said.

Another lawmaker, also under Order 43, Sen. Matthew Urhogide (PDP – Edo South), was full of praise for Buhari over his efforts in ensuring transparency in the conduct of the governorship election in Edo.

According to him, the outcome of the election signals the return of the country’s electoral process to the path of transparency and fairness.

“I want to put on record that the people of Edo State wish to thank Mr President for making INEC and the police to discharge their duties without fear or favour.

“This is why I’m coming from the Senate to say it openly and clearly that what Mr President did to ensure free and fair election on the 19th of September in Edo State gives hope to this country.

“I want to tell the Senate that we are not ashamed, even though we are in the opposition to commend Mr President.

“I want to commend some of the institutions like INEC that discharged their duties to the best of their ability by ensuring that the will of the people prevailed in that election.

“The Inspector General of Police, whom we met, promised that the Nigeria Police will carry out its duties fairly; and indeed they did that.

“INEC promised fairness to all, and they did that, from when the votes were cast at the polling units to collation centres, and we found out that they did the correct thing,” Urhogide said.

In his remark, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan said that the day was a very good day for democracy in Nigeria.

“Even though, some of our colleagues here are in the opposition, the two distinguished senators who spoke, eulogized the Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC) administration; and they have very solid grounds for doing so.

“This is how it should be.

“I want to congratulate the PDP and people of Edo State for winning the election.

“We look forward to October, when the APC would do the same here, and congratulate the President, the IGP and everybody for free and fair elections in Ondo.

“I hope that the opposition will not see that election as compromised,” he added.