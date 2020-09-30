Nigerian RnB singer-songwriter Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Lay, has released the official video for his hit record entitled ”Damn.”

After the new school singer dropped banging vibes like ‘Bad Influence, Lo Lo, Ye Ye Ye,’ he became an industry favourite, making fans look forward to his new releases.

Watch the visual for ‘Damn’ here.

Sing along to the lyrics likewise:

She loves me when am drunk she loves me when I’m jobless

She loves me when I’m lost even when I no need love yeah

She loves me like damn

Like damn damn damn like damn damn damn damn damn damn damn.

No other she be the one she every time I try

They ain’t nothing like we and baby that’s why

I’m done with the red flag

Telling all the girls I’m on your side

I’m telling all my boys am on your side

I’m counting all your loss on my side