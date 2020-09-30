By Kazeem Ugbodaga

As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will address the nation from the Eagle Square, Abuja, on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), on Wednesday said the live address would begin after the Anniversary Parade.

He said the address would begin at 10am which would be covered by major television and radio stations, especially the network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN).

“Please note that in view of the open-air live address, the traditional early morning October 1 Presidential Broadcast will not feature on Thursday,” Adesina said.