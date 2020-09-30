Agitators for Oodua Republic and conveners of #RevolutionNow who have scheduled protest rallies and processions to mark October 1 Nigeria’s independence day celebration may have to shelve their plans, especially in Lagos, as the police has vowed that it will not allow any of such activities within the State.

Agitators for the creation of Oodua Republic have indicated that they will hold rallies and processions across the states in South west Nigeria to demand for the secession of the region from the country.

In the same vein, agitators, under the aegis of #RevolutionNow, led by the publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore, are perfecting plans to take to the streets tomorrow in protest against various social, political and economic developments in the country.

But in an obvious move to nip such plans in the bud, the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Mr Hakeem Odumosu, on Wednesday instructed officers and men of the command not to allow any group to hod rally or protest within the state during the nation’s 60th Independence anniversary.

Odumosu, in a statement signed by the command’s Public Relations Officer (PRO), SP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that the Lagos State Government had cancelled the ceremonial parade in adherence to COVID-19 regulations.

According to him, the cancellation of the ceremonial parade by the state government is to discourage the gathering of more than 50 people inorder to curb the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will not allow any gatherings, rallies or protests against the sovereignty of Nigeria in Lagos State as the country marks its 60th Independence anniversary,” Odumosu said.

The commissioner appealed to parents and guardians to warn their children and wards to desist from being mobilised to wage war, join any rally or protest against the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Any youth arrested for such act will be prosecuted.

“I urge the general public to be law-abiding and desist from violence and any act that is capable of disrupting the sovereignty of Nigeria,” Odumosu said.

The statement also quoted Mr Celestine Okoye, the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (DIG) , Department of Information and Communication Technology, as saying that it was important to maintain law and order in the state.

Okoye also warned the officers and men of the command to act within the ambit of the law in every situation and repel any force capable of disintegrating the country.