Speaker of the Lagos State Assembly, Mudashiru Obasa has begun entrepreneurial training for Lagosians in 20 Local Government and 37 Local Council Development Areas.

The training is being conducted under the auspices of The Obasa Movement Initiative, in partnership with National Image.

Commenting on the programme in his Office at the Assembly complex, while welcoming the initiator of the training programme, Mr. Seyi Bamigbade, Obasa said it was designed as a complementary entrepreneurship, employability and basic digital skills required for workplace training for the less privileged.

The speaker said the essence of the programme was to fill the documented gaps in the current curriculum that is essential in the employment market and enhanced the employability of graduates in Lagos which is Nigeria’s Centre of Excellence.

In his remark, Bamigbade said, “Some candidates who registered and complete the programme will get a scholarship opportunity to study in Nigeria Polytechnics and Colleges of Education.

“The initiative will run alongside digital skills campaign ‘Skills Initiative’ aimed at empowering over 70,000 people in the state with digital skills and agricultural business, which will invariably position Lagos as the hub of Africa.

“Participants would have access to well-trained instructors while those out of school would be able to access digital skills training and various internship opportunities as they complete the programmes.

“The projects are being coordinated by National Image – an innovative development company that grows start-up teams, manages innovation programmes and facilitates impact projects in West Africa.”

Saka Fafunmi, Chief of Staff to Obasa, affirmed that National Image was in partnership with Small and Medium Enterprises Development Agency of Nigeria (SMEDAN), Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Youths Development and a host of other corporate organisations.

Fafunmi explained that the first phase of the ‘Physical Entrepreneurship Empower Training’ kicked off in October and would continue over the next six months fragmentally on the physical learning platform as the COVID-19 pandemic eased.

Special Adviser to Speakers on Political Matters, Akindele Adunni maintained that the Empowerment Training programmes was a laudable initiative that would help to fulfill the electoral promises to the teaming less privileged at the grassroots.