Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and his wife, Queen Naomi Ogunwusi have welcomed the birth of their first son.

The birth of the new prince comes days after the Olojo festival was celebrated in the ancient city of Ife.

Olori Naomi disappeared from the public scene after she got pregnant.

Months back, the Ooni of Ife said that he would name his child after the late Sir Adesoji Tadenikawo Aderemi, the 49th monarch of Ife.

The Ooni only has one daughter, Princess Adeola Ogunwusi born by his first wife Omolara Olatubosun.