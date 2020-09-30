By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s Coronavirus cases is gradually crawling back and taking an upward movement, with 187 new infections recorded on Tuesday.

This is higher than the 136 cases posted by the nation on Monday.

Lagos is crawling back to reckoning, posting rising figures in the last two days.

On Monday, Lagos recorded 71 COVID-19 cases. This has moved to 78 new cases on Tuesday, clearly leading the pack in infections.

Plateau (25 cases), Rivers (25 cases), Gombe (19 cases), FCT (19 cases) and Osun (10 cases) are the states that posted double digit infections on Tuesday.

The 187 cases recorded in Nigeria on Tuesday were from 12 states and the FCT.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria so far are 58,647, with 49,937 survivors discharged and 1,111 deaths recorded.

How States fared on Tuesday

Lagos-74

Plateau-25

Rivers-25

Gombe-19

FCT-19

Osun-10

Kaduna-5

Borno-3

Ogun-2

Katsina-2

Nasarawa-1

Bayelsa-1

Edo-1

58,647 confirmed

49,937 discharged

1,111 deaths