By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari has made U-turn on his Independence broadcast to the nation on Thursday.

Buhari will now observe the traditional 7.00am time to brief the nation.

The president had earlier said he would brief the nation by 10am at the Eagle Square after the parade.

But a statement issued by Femi Adesina on Wednesday night said the president would now address a nationwide broadcast by 7.00am.

“As part of activities commemorating the 60th Independence Anniversary of the country, President Muhammadu Buhari will broadcast to the nation on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 7am.

“All television, radio and other electronic media outlets are enjoined to hook up to network services of the Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and the Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) respectively for the address.

“The President will thereafter, proceed to the Eagle Square, Abuja to review the Anniversary Parade and participate in other activities beginning at 10am, which will be covered live by major television and radio stations,” Adesina said.

“This updated statement supersedes our earlier one indicating an open-air live Presidential Address on October 1,” he added.