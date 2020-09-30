Barcelona forward, Lionel Messi has said that his decision to exit Barcelona during the summer was to make the club stronger and better.

He said that he had Barcelona’s best interest at heart when he announced that he wanted to leave the club.

The 33-year-old admitted he had wanted to leave “all year” and claimed a clause in his contract meant he could do so for free, but in the end, the Argentine was forced to stay as Barcelona disagreed and wasn’t willing to reduce its €700 million ($897 million) release clause.

He also said that his decision to remain at Barcelona after all the struggle to leave was out of his love for Barcelona. Messi said he had no intention of disputing the club’s decision in court and dragging out a legal dispute.