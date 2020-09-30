By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Manchester City have completed the signing of Benfica defender, Ruben Dias in a six-year deal worth £62 million.

Out of favour City defender, Nicolas Otamendi, also completed a move to Benfica in a swap deal worth £14m.

A deal for Ruben Dias could not have been finalised except Otamedi went the opposite direction.

Dias after completing his City move, said he could not wait to work with City boss Pep Guardiola, a man he believes can improve his game all-round.

“To have the opportunity to join a club like Manchester City is fantastic for me and one I couldn’t turn down,” he said.

Dias was City’s third signing this summer after Nathan Ake and Ferran Torres.