Oyo state government on Wednesday directed 41 staff of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology sacked by the administration of the late Abiola Ajimobi, to return to work.

A statement issued by Wasiu Olatunbosun, the state commissioner for information, said the directive was issued after the state executive council meeting which was held on Tuesday.

Olatunbosun said the staff will be paid their outstanding salaries, adding that this decision is part of the resolve of the governor to address workers’ welfare in the state.

“It is with joy that I announce the resolution of the state executive council meeting held on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at the Exco Chamber, Governor’s Office, that the 41 LAUTECH staff that were affected by the sack order, issued by the last administration, be reinstated and their five months’ salaries be paid,” he said.

“The resolution is in accordance with the programme and policy of the Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, who has promised to do everything possible to promote the welfare of public and civil servants, as well as the development of their working environment to attain optimum output.

“We are using this opportunity to call on the affected individuals and those not affected to see the magnanimity of the governor as a booster to put more efforts into their work and help reposition the notable institution for the better.”