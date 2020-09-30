By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Government on Tuesday formally unveiled the Fourth Mainland Bridge Project.

Three firms have been shortlisted for the mega project meant to decongest traffic in Lagos State.

Unveiling the Logo in Lagos, State’s Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who represented Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said “One of our campaign promises was to revive the 4th mainland bridge project.

“This new bridge when completed will not only ease the burden of commuters, it will also open up business opportunities for the state.

“Therefore, in making our word our bond, we sent out an expression of interest for the construction of the 4th mainland bridge a few months ago, which attracted quite a number of bidders,” he said.

According to him, “I am indeed glad to say we have shortlisted 3 preferred bidders and have moved to the 2nd stage which is unveiling of the 4th mainland bridge (4MB) logo, and the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA) stakeholders engagement and consultation workshop.