Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has been urged to create Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) hubs in the three senatorial districts in the state.

This was part of the Motion entitled; “Call on the State Government To Establish Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), Commercial Hubs In All The Senatorial Districts of Lagos State,” which was moved by Hon. Ganiyu Okanlawon (Kosofe Constituency 1) during plenary on Monday 28th September 2020

He said that in a country like China, what helped them was when they clustered SMEs, and that China conceived the idea of one village one SME, one town one industry.

“We can establish commercial hubs in the state. In places such as Epe, Ibeju Lekki and others, they go into fishing. In a place like Badagry, they grow coconut and we can support them to grow. We can do over 100 products from coconut,” he said.

While commending Governor Sanwo-Olu, the House called on him to call on the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry to create SME’s hubs in the different senatorial districts in the state and to provide the necessary structure for their survival.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa said that MSMEs bring about socio-economic development.

Obasa added that it is not about establishing alone, but sustaining what the state has established.

“We have to bring agencies that have to do with MSMEs together so that they will not be working at cross purpose.

“Our Employment Trust Fund recently donated N5 billion to some SMEs. Our Employment Trust Fund should be well structured. It shouldn’t be about financial support alone. It could be in form of infrastructural development in these hubs that we are talking about today”, he said.

In his contributions, Hon. Rotimi Olowo (Shomolu 1) said that SMEs make powerful nations of the world such as the United States of America, China, and others to grow and that they generate 17% of employment.

In his comments, Hon. Abiodun Tobun (Epe 1) said that “SMEs are faced with so many problems as they have issues of funding. When they are allowed to operate as hubs in each senatorial district, they would find it easy to come together and they would achieve more. This will enhance the economic development of the area and it will reduce payment of tax and Lagos would be better off economical.

In his contributions, the Deputy Majority Leader of the House, Hon. Noheem Adams (Eti Osa 1) stated that SMEs will lead to an unprecedented boost in the nation’s economy.

Also speaking, Hon. Gbolahan Yishawu (Eti Osa 2) said that a hub is a business generator and that it makes a difference in how the business grows.

“They are the backbones of every economy. Access to equipment and electricity are problems in our country, but this will be solved when businesses come together. It is an opportunity for the government to drive society into prosperity. With a furniture hub, the quality of furniture in our homes will improve, and it will help our GDP and economy,” he said.

The motion was supported by Hon. Victor Akande (Ojo 1), Hon. Setonji David (Badagry 2) and Hon. AbdulSobur Olawale Olayiwola (Mushin 2) and other lawmakers in the Assembly.