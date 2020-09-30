American stand-up comedian, actor, and producer, Kevin Hart and his wife Eniko Parrish, have announced the arrival of their daughter.

The couple who already have a son together, Kenzo, named the baby girl Kaori Mai Hart, whom they welcomed on Tuesday, September 29th, 2020.

Eniko wrote: “thankful • grateful • blessed 🙏🏽

a little bit of heaven sent down to earth..

welcome to the world baby girl..

we couldn’t love you more..💜

✨Kaori Mai Hart✨

9.29.20”

Kevin has two kids with his ex wife Torrei Hart, in a union that lasted from 2003–2011.