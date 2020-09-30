Corporal Aliyu Yakubu of the Nigerian Army, has been dismissed and simultaneously sentenced to five years imprisonment for assaulting and defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Yakubu was sentenced on Wednesday by the seven Division of General Court Martial of Operation Lafiya Dole.

According to a report by Channel’s TV, Yakubu was found guilty based on the evidences before the court.

The corporal was reported to have committed the crime on 1 July, 2018 while he was serving in 202 Battalion in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Yakubu according to witnesses had carnal knowledge of the 13-year-old girl in an uncompleted building after forcefully hitting her head against the wall until she lost consciousness.

After two years of investigation and trial, he got his punishment today.

The judgement is still subject to confirmation by the military high command.