US Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden has given an amusing response to President Trump’s various taunts about how he will shape up and appear for the debate at Cleveland Ohio.

Trump had said Biden should be tested for performance enhancing drugs and that he would come to the venue with ear buds, that would enable him to cheat.

Trump had also repeatedly called Biden, ‘sleepy Joe’ and uncharitable in saying that he has lost some cognitive ability.

On Tuesday night, Biden surprised Trump, with a tweet in which he appeared to have soaked in all Trump’s theories.

“It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready”, he wrote, along with combo photos of ear buds and performance enhancers.

The tweet was on fire, with over 170,000 likes and 45,000 retweets.

It’s debate night, so I’ve got my earpiece and performance enhancers ready. pic.twitter.com/EhOiWdjh1b — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020