By Preye Campbell

Anglo-Nigerian forward, Ademola Lookman has signed for English Premier League side Fulham, on loan from RB Leipzig.

22-year-old Lookman joins from the German club, where he featured in just 11 games, 10 of which came as a substitute in the 2019-20 season.

The former Everton player has expressed his delight with his return to England and has credited manager Scott Parker for his decision to join the West-London team.

“I’m glad to have it over the line and done now. I’m glad I can be here to help the team,” he told FFCtv.

“After the conversations, I had with Scott Parker, I got a great feeling, that’s the working relationship I want to have.

“He’s young and hungry and I’m young and hungry as well so it’s a good match.”

Born to Nigerian parents in London, Lookman was signed by Everton in January 2017 for a deal worth up to £11 million for his services in January 2017.

On an international level, the former Charlton Athletic player remains eligible to represent Nigeria despite featuring for England at the U19, U20, and U21 level.

Fulham have lost all games in the new season, and they currently sit at the base of England’s major division.