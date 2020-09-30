By Martha Nyam

A High Court sitting in Jos on Wednesday ordered that a 25-year-old man, Adamu Garba in a correctional centre for sexually assaulting three minor girls after luring them with guava fruit.

Justice Nafisat Musa, gave the order after the accused pleaded not guilty to the crime.

The judge adjourned the matter until Nov. 18, for hearing

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Mr M.A. Chup, Ministry of Justice, told the court that the defendant lured the minors aged, 8, 9 and 10 to an uncompleted building and sexually assaulted.

Chup said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 208 of the Plateau state Penal Code of 2007.

In the statement, allegedly written by the accused at the police station at the point of arrest and presented to the court as part of evidence, the defendant admitted that he lured the minors with Guava fruit.

In an extract from the statement, “The girls live in my area, they always come around my house and each time I see them, I offer them guava and put them on my laps”.