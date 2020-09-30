By Taiwo Okanlawon

EbonyLife Films’ latest blockbuster, Òlòtūré, a powerful art-nouveau-style movie centred around human trafficking, a growing menace in Nigeria will be premiered on Netflix on October 2nd.

Òlòtūré will be the second Nigerian film to be released as a Netflix Original under its groundbreaking multi-project deal, signed last June, with EbonyLife Films. The first film to receive a similar designation was Genevieve Nnaji’s Lionheart, released in 2019.

Òlòtūré, captures the harsh reality of human trafficking in Nigeria and offers an insight into how women are coerced, under alluring and false pretences, and drawn into a dark underworld from which sadly, many never return. Human trafficking is a form of modern slavery, with a conservatively estimated 21 million people in forced or coerced human trafficking worldwide.

According to executive producer and CEO of EbonyLife Media, “Òlòtūré marks a broadening of our filmmaking spectrum, beyond themes of aspiration and empowerment, to encompass social issues that affect millions of people on our continent.”

“We are honoured to be partnering with Netflix and indebted to our cast, crew, producers, and writers on Òlòtūré who helped bring this worthy movie to life,” she added.

Òlòtūré is directed by Kenneth Gyang and stars Sharon Ooja; Omoni Oboli; Blossom Chukwujekwu; Omowunmi Dada; Kemi ‘Lala’ Akindoju; Wofai Fada; Bukola Oladipupo; Pearl Okorie; Ikechukwu Onanaku; David Jones David; Sambasa Nzeribe and Omawumi Megbele.