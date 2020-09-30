By Taiwo Okanlawon

International superstar, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has opened up on his near-decade-long career as an Afropop star, childhood memories, and his late mom’s impact on his music among other controversies.

In a detailed and explosive Blackbox Interview with media personality, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu on Bounce Radio Live, Davido digs deep and talks about fatherhood, life with his fiancé Chioma.

According to the Nigerian singer, he was 10-year-old when his mother died of cardiac arrest on his father’s birthday.

The ‘FEM’ crooner added that his mother was not very ill before her demise.

“I was about 10 to 11 years old when she died. She died on my father’s birthday. Honestly, it was just cardiac arrest. Even if it was going to happen, I would not have known because I was about 10 or 11 years old. She was not really sick. She used to get sick once in a while but it was nothing serious.

“I often say that I see my mother in Chioma. I did not grow up with my mother. I can hardly remember what happened when I was that young.”

The BET award-winner also said he inherited his tender heart from his late mother and to date, she is fondly remembered by a lot of people because of the good things she did for them, noting that if his mother was still alive, he would have bought her so many diamonds and houses.

“One thing I always wish for is that she should have been alive. I would have bought her a lot of diamonds and houses, but she knew that I was going to be great.

“Every Sunday, there was always a party. My mother was from Benin. I think I am more like my mother; I inherited her agility. She helped so many people that to date, I go to some places and people would tell me what my mother did for them.

“Before my mother died, I was a mummy’s boy because my father was always busy. He was working and always travelling to places like China. So imagine her just being taken from me, my best friend, the only person in the world I loved being taken from me without caution,” he said.

Giving some reasons while he pursued a musical career instead of joining his siblings in the family business, the 27-year-old said he is only doing music because he loves the craft.

“If I don’t do music today, I will still be rich. My siblings are richer than me. If I work in my dad’s power plant I will be a billionaire in dollars. I am only doing music because I love the craft.”

The Pop singer also lamented that the COVID-19 pandemic ruined his plan to marry his fiancee, Chioma Rowland in July, but added that the wedding will still hold next year.

“Honestly, Corona messed plans up because it was meant to be in July. I have decided it would be sometime next year. For now, I want her to work on her business while I work on my album and the kids. I want everything to balance first.

“I have known Chioma for about seven years. We have been dating for about five years. Lati introduced me to Chioma. We went to the same school, Babcock University. We started as friends but I got so used to her and she got so used to me as well. She is a great cook as well,” he added.