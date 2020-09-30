President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday inaugurated the four permanent secretaries recently appointed by the Federal Government.

Those inaugurated are James Sule from Kaduna State; Ismaila Abubakar from Kebbi State; Ibiene Patricia Roberts from Rivers State; and Shehu Shinkafi from Zamfara State.

The inauguration took place inside the Council Chamber of the Presidential Villa, Abuja shortly before the commencement of the weekly meeting of the Federal Executive Council.

The weekly meeting of FEC being presided over by the President has gone into a closed-door session.

While some members joined Buhari at the venue, others are participating online from their offices.