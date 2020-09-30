Tajudeen Lawal

The government of the State of Osun, today, announced that there will be no Independence Day parade in the State during the country’s 60th anniversary on October 1.

The decision to cancel the Independence day parade was part of the precautionary measures against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Commissioner for Home Affairs, Hon Tajudeen Lawal, who announced the decision in a statement, said the position of the government was necessary to ensure that the flattening curve of the pandemic remains.

Lawal said: ”The State Government of Osun is by this medium informing the general public that this year’s Independence Day celebration will be without the usual fanfare& parades.

“Although it is a landmark celebration of our great country, the State Government is urging citizens to take responsibility for their safety by maintaining social distancing, wearing their face masks in public places, washing their hands regularly, and generally adhering to other safety standards set by the government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

“The Governor and government of the State of Osun congratulate its citizens on this special occasion and wishes everyone a splendid celebration”, Lawal stated.