By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Federal Government on Wednesday lifted suspension placed on Emirates Airline from flying into Nigeria.

Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika disclosed this on his twitter handle.

He said the United Arab Emirates, UAE, had written Nigeria to state that they agreed to issue visas to Nigerians.

He said based on this, decision had been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

According to him, commencement of the Visa issuance was condition precedent.

He tweeted: “UAE has written to state that they agree to issue visas to Nigerians, consequently decision has been reached to allow Emirates to fly into Nigeria.

“Commencement of the Visa issuance is condition precedent. Please bear with this unusual situation. Many thanks.”