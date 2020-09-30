Justice Umaru Fadawu of the Borno State High court, Maiduguri today sentenced businessman Babagana Abatcha to two years imprisonment.

He was given a fine option of N500, 000.

Abatcha was arraigned by EFCC’s Maiduguri Zonal office on one-count charge of criminal breach of trust to the tune of N9, 000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira).

The charge reads: “That you, Babagana Abatcha sometime between 2017 and 2018 at Maiduguri, Borno State within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court, being entrusted with care over certain properties to wit: N9,000,000.00 (Nine Million Naira) only, by one Umar Gujja Ali being payment for the execution of a purported contract awarded to you by a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) in Maiduguri, did dishonestly misappropriate the entire sum and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 311of the Penal Code Laws of Borno State Cap.102 Vol.3 of 1994 and punishable under Section 312 of the same Law.”

Upon his arraignment, the convict pleaded not guilty to the one count charge, which prompted the prosecution to present witnesses and tendered several exhibits in proving its case .

Delivering his judgment on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 Justice Fadawu sentenced the defendant to two years imprisonment with an option of N500, 000.00 fine.

The court further ordered him to pay N7million in restitution to the nominal complainant or, in default, serve two years imprisonment.