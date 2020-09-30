It is amazing how one doesn’t know what is happening on the outside, when inside the Big Brother Naija house. Rebecca Hampson, professionally known as Nengi, is on this table.

The 2020 BBNaija lockdown show came to an end on Sunday September 27th, 2020. Nengi was one of the housemates who got to the final, although she was evicted on the last day.

Coming out of the show, to see the number of fans she has garnered, over a million people, really humbled the Bayelsa State media personality.

“I’m truly overwhelmed by the love you have all showered on me. I ask myself, “Nengi, what did you do to deserve all these?”

“I truly don’t know but what I do know is that I don’t take any of these for granted and I love you all right back!

Thank you for the surprise gifts, thank you for loving me, thank you for everything. Royal Ninjas! I look forward to doing great things with you all by my side.👑 🗡” she said.

She also released her latest pictures. Check them out.