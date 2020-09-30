By Taiwo Okanlawon

Big Brother Naija Lockdown season 5 winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly known has Laycon received a cheque of N30 million as cash prize.

The UNILAG graduate rapper also received an SUV from Innoson Motors and a two-bedroom house from Revolution Properties.

Speaking during the prize presentation on Wednesday, 26 years old singer expressed delight after emerging winner, appreciating his fans and everyone who supported him throughout the show.

“I came to promote my song and go maybe after two weeks. But fans saw something in me to keep me in the house to win. I love them all,” he said.

Other ex-housemates who emerged winners of several tasks will also be presented their prizes.

On his part, Ozo won the Innoson Challenge and will be given an Innoson 2020 Caris.

Meanwhile, the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) and Ogun Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) have asked Laycon to pay tax on his earning as the winner of the reality TV show.

A day after Laycon was named winner, the body in charge of tax in Lagos (LIRS) got in touch with the reality star.

LIRS congratulated Laycon for winning the TV show and said that they look forward to him paying his tax. OGIRS also congratulated the Ogun-born reality TV star saying that they also look forward to him paying his tax.