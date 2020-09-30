By Edith Nwapi

Justice Peter Kekemeke of an FCT High Court sitting in Nyanya on Wednesday sentenced a man, Akindele Ajewole to life imprisonment for defiling his nine- year- old daughter.

Ajewole, 43, pleaded guilty to the first count out of the five count levelled against him by the police.

Delivering judgment after the guilty plea, Kekemeke held that count one for which the defendant was charged is of strict liability.

“The court have no discretion to exercise in the matter, offence of sexual harassment is becoming rampant in the society.

” There is need to protect our children particularly, the female children from every form of exploitation and abuse even from their parents as in this case.

” There is need to bequeath to the society sanity and rectitude the defendant is hereby sentenced to life imprisonment " he held.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, Mr Donatus Abah told the court that Ajewole of Sauka Village, Lugbe, Abuja sexually abused his daughter severally since 2014 when she was 9.

He informed the court that this offence contravene section 31 (1) of the Child s Right Act. (NAN )