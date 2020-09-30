By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu has ordered increased surveillance and security deployments across the country to forestall any breach of peace and ensure hitch-free 60th Independence celebrations.

Nigeria marks her 60th Independence on Thursday, October 1, 2020.

The IGP, in a statement issued by DCP Frank Mba enjoined citizens to go about the celebrations without any fear or apprehension, noting that the Commissioners of Police and their supervisory Assistant Inspectors-General of Police had been directed to ensure the safety and security of the public space in their various areas of responsibilities (AOR).

The Adamu said the Strategic Officers would strengthen the visibility policing structure and carry-out confidence building patrols, particularly around residential areas, major highways and Government/Private infrastructure to prevent/arrest any untoward situation.

The IGP congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians at large, on the nation’s Diamond Jubilee Anniversary.

He enjoined Nigerians to continue their support to the police and other security agencies in their efforts at ensuring peaceful coexistence, public safety, public order and public security.