By Muhaimin Olowoporoku

Big Brother Naija season five ended in style on Sunday with Laycon emerging the winner of the show unsurprisingly.

BBNaija, arguably the most-watched show in Nigeria brings quick fame to housemates who feature on the reality program.

Outside the winner of the show, other housemates whether or not they were outstanding quickly attain the celebrity status once they appear on the program and live the rest of their lives as superstars.

However, depending on how long housemates stay in the house, how well they play their game, and how loved they are among viewers of the show, housemates become more popular than one another.

P.M. News brings you a list of top 10 most followed housemates (Instagram) in the Big Brother Naija season 5 Lockdown edition.

10. Wathoni (577K)

Entangled to Brighto in the Big Brother house, Wathoni is the 10th most followed BBNaija housemate in the big brother house.

She has 577k followers on the popular social media platform.

While she was in the house, she was fond of Brighto whom she used to hang around with most times. The 29-year-old entrepreneur after she was evicted said Brighto made her happy.

9. Praise (579K)

Praise was the 6th housemate to leave the Big Brother House. The dancer and reality star is the 9th most followed housemate on Instagram. Praise while in the house was one of the few controversial housemates.

He was known to always lend his voice in every issue, rumored to have had sex with Kaisha, quarreled with other housemates, among his other mischiefs in the house.

Praise, after he was disqualified from the house, disclosed that Neo offended him by nominating him for eviction.

8. Vee (670K)

Victoria Adeleye known as Vee was part of the top 5 finalists of the BBNaija lockdown show. The singer during her stay in the house was a close confidant and a very good friend of the winner of the show, Laycon.

She also got involved in some sort of ‘situationship’ with Neo as the relationship between both housemates were not clearly defined.

Vee disclosed, however, in her interview with Ebuka after the show that a relationship between her and Neo is very possible.

She is the 8th most-followed housemate on Instagram with 670K followers.

7. Prince (673K)

Prince Nelson Enwerem was evicted from the Big Brother Naija house alongside Kiddwaya. Both were the 12th and 13th housemate to be evicted from the house few weeks to the grand finale.

Prince while in the house was more of a calm and easy-going character who could get along with everybody. It made him end up being the Deputy Head of House on two occasions.

One was when Erica was lost at who she would choose to be her deputy because Kiddwaya was being punished. Prince became an easy choice pick for her.

The 24-year-old has 673K followers on Instagram.

6. Ozo (907K)

Ozoemena Joseph Chukwu popularly called Ozo crashed out of the show 1 week to the finale. His exit was quiet emotional as his love interest and best friend in the house, Nengi broke down in tears when he was evicted.

Ozo no doubt was a gentle, peaceful, and easy-going housemate. He played maturity and was calm all through the show. It made him escape nomination for eviction a number of times while in the house.

Ozo has 907K followers on Instagram.

5. Dorathy (1M)

Dorathy was quick to become popular among housemates during the show. She emerged the 1st runner-up of the show.

Largely, Dora was one content good character who served real content and showed who she really was during the show. A funny, jovial, and point-blank lady. Hours after Dora was unveiled as a housemate, her Instagram followership began to surge exponentially.

Currently, she has 1 million followers.

4. Erica (1M)

The queen of the show she was. Unfortunately, Erica was yanked off after receiving her third strike despite being head of house.

Erica gave viewers of the show drama as they wanted. She was quick to put Laycon in his place after he fell off with her even though they started off as friends. Erica was ever ready to take on anybody who came her way in the show.

Queen of the elites as her fans are called has 1 million followers on Instagram also.

3. Kiddwaya (1.1 M)

Kiddwaya, son of popular billionaire, Terry Waya lasted in the house mainly because of his relationship with Erica. Both housemates were not dating as he stated clearly he was not in love with her, however, they were both always found together, kissing and cuddling many times.

Kiddwaya was also a friend to Laycon, the winner of the show, and the last piece of triangular ‘situationship’ involving him, Kiddwaya, and Erica.

Kiddwaya has 1.1 million followers on Instagram.

2. Nengi (1.2M)

Rebecca Nengi Hampson broke the heart of her love interest in the house, Ozo. The fair and easy-going housemate ended being the 2nd runner-up of the reality TV show.

Nengi all the time in the house was seen in the company of Ozo her love interest and friend. She declined Ozo’s relationship proposal severally claiming he was too perfect. She never denied liking him too.

The Bayelsa born queen is being followed by 1.2 million fans on Instagram.

1. Laycon (1.6M)

Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly called Laycon is the champion of the BBNaija season 5 Lockdown edition.

The rapper and president of the Icon family won the competition as an underdog. When Laycon was unveiled as a housemate, not many expected him to last long. The 26-year-old was stereotyped by housemates and viewers alike as not a fit among other housemates.

Largely, Laycon’s fanbase began to grow massively in the house the following day after he showed brilliance schooling other housemates on different topics across governance.

His prominence continued after he was rumored to be a first-class graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos which is false. He finished with a second class upper grade in the said course at the University of Lagos.

Laycon on many occasions showed he was brilliant and wise. These attributes helped him win many individual prizes in the house and his team also when it was group work.

Laycon tops other housemates with his 1.6 million followers on Instagram.