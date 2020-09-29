By Jennifer Okundia

Nigerian actor and politician Yul Edochie, shared his opinion on what he thinks real men should do, when it comes to relationships and their general wellbeing.

Edochie in a tweet said “a real man should not pester a woman who does not want to be with him, A real man shouldn’t be focused on only women, he should have other things on his mind.”

He also revealed that real men respect women and also respect themselves. This post is coming as a result of the emotional drama between BBNaija’s former housemates Ozo and Nengi.

Ozo wants Nengi for himself, and he asked her out severally, to the extent of always being in her face, but she declined while they were still in Biggie’s house.

Even when he got out, he kept hoping and this led to a lot of fans bashing him for not letting the poor girl be. Other celebrities have also weighed in on the issue, before Edochie gave his opinion on the matter.

Yul Edochie, a native of Anambra State Nigeria, was named after popular Russian actor Yul Brynner. He is the son of veteran Nollywood actor Pete Edochie.

He has featured in numerous movies including: Moms at War, The Billionaires, Royal Choice, ATM Machine, Mysterious Family and a host of others.

Read his message.

“Real men don’t pester women. Real men respect women and respect themselves too. If she says yes you roll, if she says no a real man walk away. No pestering. Ahead ahead.

“A real man has a lot on his mind, no be to dey think only woman. Real men respect everyone but fear no one. Real men don’t pester women. Real men respect women and respect themselves too.

Yul married May Yul-Edochie at the age of 22. He is the last of six children raised both in Lagos and Enugu.

He has a Bachelor of Arts in Dramatic Arts from the University of Port Harcourt.