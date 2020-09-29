Nigerian international defender William Troost-Ekong’s brand is built around No. 5 so it came as no surprise that he will continue with his preferred shirt number after arriving at Watford.

Watford confirmed that he will stick to the No.5 shirt after he completed a move to the club on Tuesday.

Troost-Ekong signed a five-year contract with the Hornets and becomes the latest new addition to Vladimir Ivić’s squad.

Having played football at the youth level in England for Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur, Troost-Ekong returned to English football after he spent the past two years in Italy with Udinese.

With Udinese, he played 66 times since his arrival from Turkish Süper Lig outfit Bursaspor in 2018.

Born in the Netherlands, Troost-Ekong began his senior career in the Eredivisie with Groningen and Dordrecht before spells in Belgium and Norway, with Gent and Haugesund respectively.

Troost-Ekong made his senior international debut for Nigeria in 2015 and has since proven himself to be an important part of the Super Eagles’ defence, playing three times at the World Cup in Russia and making six appearances at last year’s African Cup of Nations in Egypt.