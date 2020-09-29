By Okafor Ofiebor

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has commended the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II for his apolitical stance during the Edo State Governorship election.

Wike made the commendation when he led his counterparts from Edo, Governor, Godwin Obaseki, Sokoto, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Oyo, Seyi Makinde and Adamawa, Ahmadu Fintiri on a thank you visit to the Oba at his palace in Benin.

The Governor who is the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Council for the Edo election, stated that the visit was in fulfillment of the Party’s promise to visit the royal father if they win the election.

He thanked the Oba for his prayers for peaceful elections and assured him of the Party’s continued respect for the traditional institution.

“We made a promise when we came on a courtesy visit during the flag off of the PDP campaign in Benin that by the grace of God if we win the election, we will come back again to say thank you.

“On the 19th of September, 2020, the Edo State Governorship election was conducted and on the 20th, our candidate, Godwin Obaseki was declared winner.

“You made a promise that as a father to everybody you will be apolitical and will pray with your chiefs and Edo people for peaceful elections.

“Indeed, you gathered Edo people and prayed and God crowned your prayers with a peaceful free and fair elections. Having fulfilled your promise, it will be unfair for us not to come and fulfill our part.

“That is why we are here today on behalf of the PDP to fulfill our promise by thanking you and the palace chiefs”, he stated.

He urged the Oba to continually pray for Obaseki for God’s guidance and protection to administer the State for the overall good of all.

Responding, the Oba of Benin, Omo N’Oba Akpolokpolo Ewuare II thanked the Governors for the visit in fulfillment of their earlier promise.

Oba Ewuare II noted that he was apolitical during the election as a father to all the candidates in the election and thanked God for the peaceful atmosphere that prevailed during the polls.

He appealed to the Edo State Governor to forget the past and extend the olive branch to the opposition to join hands with him for the development of the State.

The Benin Monarch also urged PDP not to encourage godfatherism in the party after kicking against the trend in Edo State.

He lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for ensuring free and fair elections in the State.

The Oba also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the security agencies for the smooth process that characterized the election.

Highpoint of the visit was the presentation of a symbolic bronze statue to Governor Wike by the Oba for his leadership role during the Edo State Governorship Election.