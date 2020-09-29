Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) has asked BBNaija winner Olamilekan Agbeleshe popularly called Laycon to pay his tax from the N85million Prize.

The LIRS reached out to the reality star to congratulate him on his success and urged him to pay his tax.

Congratulations @itsLaycon 👏🏾 Winner @BBNaija Lockdown edition. More wins!!🤛🏾 We look forward to seeing you in Y2021 as you #payyourtax 👍 — Lagos State Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) (@lirsgovng) September 28, 2020

However only N30m of the prize is cash.

Other components of the prize are: a two-bedroom apartment donated by Revolution property, an SUV from Innoson Motors, home appliances donated by Scanfrost, a trip to Dubai donated by Travelbeta.

He will also go on a trip to Dublin to be bankrolled by Guinness, have a year’s supplies of Indomie Noodles, Colgate toothpaste, Pepsi cola, a trip to watch the UEFA Champions League final and a brand new Oppo smartphone.