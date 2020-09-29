By Jennifer Okundia

Rave of the moment and popular reality TV star Erica Nlewedim has come out to discuss the strained relationship that existed between herself and Laycon.

Erica called Laycon names while she was angry in the just concluded Big Brother Naija show. After she was disqualified from the game, she later discovered that the BBN winner has sickle cell.

In a now viral video, she stated that she has nothing against Laycon, while also revealing her plans for her brand, and what fans should expect from her love interest Kiddwaya and herself.

She wrote: “ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT ERICA NLEWEDIM, her time in the house and plans moving on. Since I got out of the house, there have been many unanswered questions about me, my feelings after disqualification, time in the house, relationships outside the house and plans moving ahead. This covers everything you need to know.

“To all my elites, I cannot be less grateful to you all. I am very excited to be restarting a beautiful journey with you all around me. The love, care and support you’ve showered me already can last me a lifetime. I love you guys so much and cannot wait to take you all along with my growth process and plans.

“Erica Nlewedim is here and READY to take over the world.”