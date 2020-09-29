Season 5 of the 2020 Big Brother Naija Lockdown show has finally come to an end. Laycon, Nengi, Dorathy, Vee and Neo were the 5 finalists to end the reality show.

Laycon emerged overall winner, while the remaining 4 contestants were evicted. Show host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu has conducted an interview with the finalists and they shared their experiences and plans with the media personality.

The show came to an end on Sunday, September 27th, 2020. Watch the interesting visuals, to get all questions about your favorite housemate answered.