Victor Moses has been deemed surplus to requirement for the 2020/21 season at Chelsea, according to manager Frank Lampard.

The former Super Eagles star returned to the Blues in September after a short loan spell with Inter Milan.

Generally, Moses last played a competitive match for Chelsea in 2018, in a Europa League clash against BATE. That one-and-half years away from West London saw him ply his trade with Fenerbahce in Turkey and then Inter.

Lampard’s men face Tottenham Hotspur in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday and the Englishman confirmed that the 29-year-old winger did not train with the first-team.

“At the moment Victor isn’t in that position with us. We have a bubble at the training ground with the first-team squad, which Victor hasn’t been part of,” Lampard said in a press conference.

Moses’ future at Stamford Bridge now looks uncertain, with his contract set to expire in June 2021.

With Inter, the former African Cup of Nations champion played 20 matches across all competitions in 2019-20, while contributing three assists.