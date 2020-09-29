By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Senate on Tuesday said it has received the Petroleum Industry Bill from the Federal Government.

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan said this during plenary.

He said the Joint Committee on Petroleum Resources (Downstream), Petroleum Resources (Upstream) and Gas had preliminary engagements with the Federal Ministry of Petroleum Resources, the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and other Stakeholders in the Oil and Gas industry, to discuss the critical piece of legislation.

According to him, “the PIB has been conveyed to the Senate for consideration.”

Speaking on the revised 2020 Budget, Lawan who emphasized the need for both chambers to carry out oversights to ensure its proper implementation, stressed that same must be “targeted at addressing the specific challenges occasioned by COVID-19 Pandemic.”

He added that, “the Senate needs to pay particular attention to the implementation of the Federal Government Economic Sustainability Plan.

“The strategic Plan is an essential means of revamping our economy, as it provides interventions in the Mass Agricultural Programme, Infrastructure, Mass Housing Programme, Investments in Healthcare Infrastructure, amongst others.”

Lawan while speaking on the ongoing Constitution Review exercise, said same will be expeditiously carried out by the upper chamber “to improve the quality of governance and ensure stability in our polity.”

He added that amendments to the Electoral Reform Amendment Bills will enhance free, fair, transparent and credible elections in our country.

Lamenting the security situation in parts of the country, the Senate President who underscored the need to continuously seek enduring measures to arrest the situation, pledged the support of the Senate to provide the necessary legislative intervention at all times to improve the situation.