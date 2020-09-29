It’s been 3 months since popular Nollywood actress and social media sensation Regina Daniels, announced the arrival of her son with hubby Ned Nwoko.

Nwoko, 59, married Daniels in a traditional wedding in 2019, making her one of his wives. The businessman and his polygamous family, held a naming ceremony to welcome Munir back in July.

Regina said she can barely wait to hear her baby boy call her mama, and also wear matching outfits with him. Check on her write up here:

“My lil boy is 3months today

I can’t wait to see him crawl, play, happily take matching pictures with me and call me mama 😌 @princemunirnwoko

Love you son”