Regina Daniels and son Munir

It’s been 3 months since popular Nollywood actress and social media sensation Regina Daniels, announced the arrival of her son with hubby Ned Nwoko.

Nwoko, 59, married Daniels in a traditional wedding in 2019, making her one of his wives. The businessman and his polygamous family, held a naming ceremony to welcome Munir back in July.

View this post on Instagram

At the naming ceremony of Munir neji ned Nwoko

A post shared by Prince Ned Nwoko (@princenednwoko) on

Regina said she can barely wait to hear her baby boy call her mama, and also wear matching outfits with him. Check on her write up here:

“My lil boy is 3months today
I can’t wait to see him crawl, play, happily take matching pictures with me and call me mama 😌 @princemunirnwoko
Love you son”

Munir Nwoko

READ ALSO  Toyin Lawani reacts to Regina Daniels' pregnancy