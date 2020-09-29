By Emmanuel Oloniruha

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sympathised with the former national chairman of the party, Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu, over the fire incident which occurred at his Abuja residence.

The PDP National Working Committee members, led by the National Chairman, Prince Uche Seconds, paid the former chairman a sympathy visit in his residence on Tuesday.

“The party leaders also used the occasion to pray for God’s protection over the nation given the spate of disasters in various parts of our country,” party’s publicity secretary Kola Ologbodiyan said about the visit.

Mu’azu, also a former governor of Bauchi state, thanked the NWC members for remembering him and joined in praying for the nation.