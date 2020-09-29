By Kazeem Ugbodaga

For the first time in 41 years, a mother of two, Mrs. Oyindamola Olorogun has become the first female to bear the mace at the Lagos State House of Assembly.

Since the House came into being 41 years ago, male have always been the mace bearer among the Sergeant-at-Arms at the Assembly.

The mace is the symbol of authority in any House of Assembly.

But on Tuesday, many were shocked as Olorogun ushered in the speaker, Mudashiru Obasa, bearing the mace.

The 33-year-old woman is an HND graduate of Moshood Abiola Polytechnic, Abeokuta.

She joined the Lagos House of Assembly Service Commission in 2019.

Her sonorous voice was a soothing balm to all at the Assembly, especially the male folk who gazed at her in wonder and amazement.