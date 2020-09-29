The move for an Oduduwa Republic for the southwestern part of Nigeria has suffered rejection from two Yoruba groups ahead of the planned October 1 rally by a supposed coalition.

The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) and Yoruba Council of Women Worldwide (YCWW) both under the umbrella of the Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye have asked their members to stay away from the rally.

According to the prominent groups, the entire plan for the rally is opaque, being carried out without due regards for groups and there are no consultations with stakeholders.

A joint statement released on Monday by the two groups was signed by Aare Oladotun Hassan, Esq; President-General, Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye; Adekanbi Siyanbade, Executive Secretary, Igbimo Apapo Yoruba Lagbaye; Adeleke Akeem, Executive Secretary, Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide(YCYW); Aarebirin Ajetoke Oyekan, National Coordinator, Yoruba Council of Women Worldwide (YCWW); and Erelu Lilian Ojukannaiye, Executive Secretary,Yoruba Council of Women Worldwide (YCWW).

The statement noted that the promoters of the rally have remained faceless with their real identities still shielded, especially with the recent denial by Prof Banji Akintoye, President General of the Yoruba World Congress (YWC), of a reported speech in favour of Oduduwa Republic.

According to the statement, the process is simply being carried out like a ‘headless chicken’.

“This singular treasonable and seditious acts to raise another flag in a territory of another nation, could lead to invasion and arm conflicts against the government.

“We therefore seize this medium to inform the whole world, and having earlier instructed and directed all members of Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide, Yoruba Council of Women Worldwide and all our affiliate organisations not to promote any Oodua flags, emblems, insignia nor participate in the declared ‘YorubaExit Rally’ of 1st October, 2020.

“We have more pressing issues than fanning embers of crises; Nigeria currently needs collective fundamental intervention and rescue mission by our generation.

“The elderly are leaving the scene soon, that is why the Council is earnestly working on building bridges of collaborations with our sister organisations within the Southern region of Nigeria under the aegis of the Southern Nigeria Group(SNG), comprising of Ohaneze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide, Ijaw Youth Council Worldwide, Istekiri Youth Council Worldwide, National Council of Ogoni Youths, and our counterparts in the Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG),” the statement said.

The groups said they are working with like-minded bodies for an opportunity to dialogue on all and every affected areas of mutual concerns and raised fundamental demands, while proffering innovative ideas for lasting solutions to the country’s challenges.

“Hence, our freedom lies in our collective destiny and not in the street protest. We need more unity in Yoruba land to succeed on any Yoruba Agenda.

“However, we must first aim to clean the Augean political stables internally, and ask all our elected or selected political leaders to show transparency, integrity, service and give maximum accountability based on absolute fidelity and prudency in the management of our resources,” the groups added.