Darasimi, daughter of popular Mount Zion Faith Ministries founder Mike Bamiloye, is set to wed her fiancé and music minister Lawrence Oyor.

Pre-wedding pictures of the couple, reflects how happy they are to be spending the rest of their lives together, in a ceremony that would hold in Ibadan, Oyo State, on the 10th of October, 2020.

Check on their pre-wedding photos below…

Bamiloye is a Nigerian actor, dramatist, producer, director and Drama Evangelist, married to Gloria Bamiloye. They have 3 children together Damilola, Joshua, and Darasimi Mike-Bamiloye.

Some of his movies include:

Captive of the Mighty, Asise Nla, The Gods Are Dead, Abejoye, Shackles and The Train (The journey of faith).