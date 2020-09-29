Winner of the season 4 edition of the Big Brother Naija show Mercy Eke, turned 27 today and she flooded her page with lovely photos from her latest shoot.

Eke has now bought a white Range Rover Velar, as a birthday gift to herself, as she celebrates her new age.

The brand influencer and reality star shared photos of the car on Instagram and wrote: “Couldn’t think of a better way to spoil myself today after an amazing year. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME from me to me…Range Rover Velar!!!!!.”