German airline Lufthansa has cancelled all flights to India between September 30 and October 20.

This followed a dispute with the Indian aviation authorities over the number of flights it is allowed to operate.

Lufthansa said: “Due to the Indian government’s rejection of Lufthansa’s flight schedule for October, Lufthansa will now have to cancel all planned flights between Germany and India between 30 September and 20 October, unfortunately”.

The DGCA (Director General of Civil Aviation) said the number of weekly flights being operated by Lufthansa (as part of the air bubble between India and Germany during the pandemic) is 20.

Indian carriers, meanwhile, operate between three and four flights per week.

The DGCA has said this means domestic carriers are at a “significant disadvantage”.

The government proposed limiting Lufthansa’s flights to seven per week, which the airline rejected. Negotiations between both sides are continuing.

*Source: NDTV