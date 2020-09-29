The Lagos Safety Commission (LSC) has sensitised salon managers, hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists on COVID-19 safety and hygiene management.

The commission held a one day health and safety training on COVID-19 hygiene management and advocacy for salon operators and others in Lagos State.

Held at the Education Resource Centre in Ojodu area of the State, the training was attended by hairdressers, barbers and beauty therapists from across the State.

The training session was held in batches in line with COVID-19 protocols and to accommodate the large number of participants.

Director-General of the Commission, Mr. Lanre Mojola said the training became imperative because of the large and diverse nature of the people the salon operators encounter in the course of earning their daily living.

The DG who was represented by the Technical Adviser to the Safety Commission, Mr Seen Awojobi described the training as essential, as these category of workers needed to upscale their hygiene practices in conformity with the current global situation.

In addition to increased awareness campaigns, he said that the Commission had also increased monitoring and enforcement to ensure that all business premises operate in a safe and secure environment

In an interview, the President of the Lagos State Chapter of the National Association of Hairdressers, Barbers and Cosmetologists, Surat Abari-Ajibola said the training had further exposed them to other dimension of hygiene management and Covid-19 preventive measures.

Other participants also said they have now been equipped anew with standard practice operations, safety and hygiene management.

The DG distributed safety kits to all the participants; the kits contain sanitizer, face masks, towels, soaps, among others.